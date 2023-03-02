BOSTON (WHDH) - A vacant building that partially collapsed in Boston’s North End neighborhood last week will be torn down, city officials said on Thursday.

While no one was living inside the building when a section of the roof caved in on Feb. 23, two dozen people from surrounding buildings were forced to find a different place to stay.

Emergency crews on scene last week said multiple floors under the roof also collapsed as debris came down at the five story brick building on Fleet Street.

Neighbors in the area described a feeling similar to a “light earthquake” as the collapse took place.

Officials could not immediately determine the cause of the collapse as officials considered the building’s age as well as the messy mix of winter weather moving through the region last week.

Days later, residents have still not been allowed back into their homes. City officials have been working, in the meantime, with displaced residents to help them with housing and transportation until they are allowed back into their homes.

“The City is committed to ensuring the impacted buildings are safe before residents are let back in,” a spokesperson said in a statement to 7NEWS.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)