NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rushed to the aid of a participant in Saturday morning’s Nantucket Triathlon who died after being found unresponsive during the swimming segment of the race, officials said.

Nantucket firefighters and lifeguards were alerted to the unresponsive participant around 7 a.m., according to the Nantucket Fire Department.

While lifeguards brought the swimmer to shore, firefighters staged equipment on the beach and immediate lifesaving interventions were conducted until the victim was transported to a waiting ambulance.

The swimmer from Connecticut, whose name was not released, was transferred to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

In a statement, fire officials said, “The Nantucket Fire Department is profoundly grateful for the lifeguards’ quick actions and heroic efforts. Their prompt response and coordinated efforts allowed the patient to be treated and transported to the hospital efficiently.”

