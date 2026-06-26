GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - It’s one of the most popular events of the summer in New England.

SKY 7 HD was over the scene of the Greasy Pole competition in Gloucester Friday as part of the annual Saint Peter’s Fiesta.

The event, which is sponsored by the Italian-American fishing community of Gloucester, sees contestants attempt to cross a 45-foot long greased up telephone pole to reach a flag at the end. The pole is greased up with several items including Crisco all-vegetable shortening, lard, and even fish guts.

After several rounds, one competitor was successfully able to cross the pole and reach the flag, winning the competition.

Following his win, he swam to the beach with the rest of the contestants, where he was then lifted onto the shoulders of his fellow competitors and paraded around the town.

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