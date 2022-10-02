HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund walk took off for the first in-person walk from Hopkinton to Copley Square in two years.

Participants began the walk in Hopkinton to walk the full 26.2 miles along the Boston Marathon route to Copley Square for the event that has raised millions of dollars for cancer research since 1989. Participants also had the option to walk a half marathon route that took off from Wellesley or run in a 5K from the Yawkey Center for Cancer Care at Dana-Farber.

According to organizers, the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk raises more money than any other single-day walk in the country and is expected to raise nearly $8 million, have 7,500 participants and around 850 volunteers for the 2022 walk.

The last two editions of the annual walk were held virtually due to the pandemic.

More information on the Jimmy Fund can be found on their website.

