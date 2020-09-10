‘Particularly tough time:’ Law enforcement members say farewell to trooper who died last week from incident years ago in Billerica

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of law enforcement gathered on Thursday to pay their respects to a state trooper who died last week from injuries years ago while in Billerica.

Thomas Devlin was laid to rest in Wilmington after dying last week from injures suffered in 2018 during a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica. He was struck while on duty by a Haverhill man who was traveling in the breakdown lane.

State and local police gathered at the Nichols Funeral Home to say their final farewell. The scene was somber and included elected officials such as Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

Devlin joined the force in 1985 and epitomized what it means to be a state trooper, according to his colleagues. They say he had an infectious smile and loved his profession.

The driver who struck Devlin was initially charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officials say those charges may be upgraded following Devlin’s death.

One trooper tells 7News that Thursday was a “particularly tough time” for all those present.

Devlin leaves a wife and four children who he adored more than anything.

