NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Both sides in the ongoing Newton teacher strike were back in court Friday after the strike forced a fifth day of canceled classes within the Newton Public Schools.

A day after teachers took their demonstrations to the State House and now more than a week after members of the Newton Teachers Association voted to authorize the strike, a judge was expected to hold a hearing to potentially increase fines already levied against the union.

“On Thursday, educators experienced a major step…backward in bargaining,” the Newton Teachers Association said in a statement Friday morning. “The School Committee and Mayor [Ruthanne] Fuller showed that they have no interest in genuine negotiation.”

“What they did today was not role modeling what I think our adults should be doing here in Newton,” Fuller said Thursday night.

Newton teachers have been pushing for a series of measures in a new contract, including steps to address student mental health, higher wages, and paid family leave for all educators.

City officials and union representatives started the day Thursday noting progress in negotiations.

By mid-afternoon, though, tensions flared as striking teachers gathered at Newton City Hall.

Teachers said they at one point tried to go inside City Hall to meet with Fuller. Asked to leave, teachers said they initially refused and knocked on the mayor’s door, prompting police to step in.

“We were given an order by the police to leave, which we complied with respectfully,” said English teacher Mike Schlegelmilch.

The Newton Teachers Association and its supporters have repeatedly criticized Fuller and the Newton School Committee in recent days and weeks.

On Thursday, Newton School Committee Chair Chris Brezski again said meeting union demands could result in city-wide cuts.

“We are doing everything we can to end this and get our kids back,” he said.

Where Brezski said city negotiators are pushing to end the strike, Newton teacher Ryan Normandin had new criticism for the school committee Thursday night.

“They have no interest in settling this contract,” Normandin said.

“The School Committee will not even look us in the face while they spit on us,” he separately said.

Teachers, like other public employees, are prohibited from striking in Massachusetts.

Educators in other school districts have moved forward with several strikes in defiance of state law in recent years. But the strike in Newton has already become the longest in recent memory, surpassing a strike in Woburn that closed schools for five days in January and February of last year.

Court-ordered fines have risen in step with each new day of the Newton strike, reaching $375,000 as of Thursday night.

The Newton Teachers Association on Friday morning said bargaining with the School Committee was scheduled to resume soon at the Newton Education Center.

While negotiators headed back to the bargaining table, the union said its educators were planning to attend a student-organized rally at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

The union said educators and supporters then plan to march to the Education Center to support negotiators.

