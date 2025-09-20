BOSTON (WHDH) - A local woman is helping to heal those impacted by gun violence.

Shiaka McIntosh left her job as a certified nursing assistant to start the nonprofit Parties from Above, which provides free, elaborate birthday parties for children in the area who have lost a parent or loved one to gun violence.

“Normally, I do free parties for children if their mom or dad passed away from homicide or overdose or in some cases just natural causes,” McIntosh told 7NEWS. “Sometimes I feel like their angels just carry me or bring them to me, it’s a higher power.”

McIntosh has hosted 20 birthday parties for local children over the last 6 months.

Learn more: https://partiesfromabove.org/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)