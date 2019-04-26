Parts of Bay State pelted with hail as strong storms roll through

WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - A strong storm system that rolled through parts of central and western Massachusetts on Friday afternoon prompted a tornado and severe thunderstorm warning.

Parts of Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties were hit by fierce winds, torrential rain, and large chunks of hail.

Kevin White shared video with 7News that showed hailstones bouncing off the roof of a home and deck in West Brookfield. Children were ordered to shelter in place at a nearby school due to the intensity of the hail.

Jenn Vincent, of Warren, shared a photo of herself holding hailstones that were similar in size to marbles and golf balls.

Ashley Surette’s video from Palmer showed hail pelting her windshield as heavy rain poured down on an area highway.

During the height of the storms, residents were urged to move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure.

For the latest weather updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)