BOSTON (WHDH) - A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire as thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rain move through the region on Tuesday evening.
The watch is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Berkshire, and Worcester counties until 10 p.m. Parts of southern New Hampshire are also at risk of flooding.
The sweltering temperatures and humidity are lingering in the Bay State for a fourth day in a row as well, prompting another heat advisory for parts of the Bay State.
The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for the majority of Eastern Mass., as well as parts of Central and Western Mass.
The heat index is expected to reach around 95 degrees as temperatures surpass 90 degrees and the mugginess sticks around.
Some communities recorded a heat wave Monday , including Boston, Lawrence and Fitchburg.
The heat and possibility for storms sticks around into Wednesday before temperatures drop into the 70s on Thursday.
