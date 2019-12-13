Parts of Bay State under winter weather advisory as freezing rain approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parts of Massachusetts will be under a winter weather advisory through Friday night due to freezing rain that could wreak havoc on the Friday afternoon and evening commutes.

The advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. across parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, and Middlesex counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered light showers will develop across the region this afternoon and temperatures will hover near or just below freezing into the evening.

Freezing rain and drizzle will result in roads becoming icy for the afternoon and evening commutes. Any freezing precipitation will change over to plain rain after 10 p.m. as temperatures warm.

The public is being urged to look out for very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges.

A flood watch will be in effect from Friday night through late Saturday night in parts of Barnstable, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester, Dukes, Nantucket, and Middlesex counties.

Heavy rain late Friday through Saturday morning will dump up to 2.5 inches with localized higher amounts up to 3.5 inches, bringing the potential for weekend flooding. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph, blow around unsecured objects, down tree limbs, and cause power outages.

A *Winter Weather Advisory* goes into effect at 1pm and continues through 10pm tonight for northern Worcester Co., western Middlesex Co., portions of Western MA, NH, VT, and northern CT due to a period of freezing rain. #7news pic.twitter.com/p1D62L3QAx — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) December 13, 2019

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)