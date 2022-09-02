SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Breakheart Reservation in Saugus partially reopened Friday after closing due to wildfires at the end of August.

Crews battled multiple wildfires that flared up on the reservation over the course of a few weeks.

The reservation reopened with signage and DCR staff on hand to show visitors which parts of the reservation are open and closed while crews continue cleanup efforts and tree removal.

