CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — Drivers will soon have to slow down while traveling through parts of Cambridge.

The speed limit in Kendall Square, Harvard Square and other popular areas will be reduced from 25 mph to 20 mph.

Changes go into effect Thursday.

The reduction is part of a plan that is designed to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)