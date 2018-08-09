Parts of Cape Cod swamped following fierce storms

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A round of severe thunderstorms brought flooding and dozens upon dozens of lightning strikes to parts of southeastern Massachusetts Thursday morning, leaving some roads impassable and knocking out power to many.

Torrential rain pounded parts of Cape Cod around 9 a.m. Cars in Orleans were submerged by rapidly rising floodwaters. In areas near Harwichport, lightning, thunder and howling winds made for a frightening morning.

A house in Orleans caught fire after getting hit by lightning.

Route 6 was closed between Exit 12 and the Orleans rotary due to a downed power line, according to MassDOT.

The majority of the storms moved out but thousands were left without power on the outer Cape. As of 9 p.m., nearly 300 people were still without power.

