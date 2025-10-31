Days after Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, parts of the island still remain unaccessable. An estimated maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour tore through the nation.

“They are cutting their way on foot, through blocked roads, by foot, this is not easy work,” said Senator Dr. the Honourable Dana Morris Dixon, Minister for Education, Skills, Youth and Information in Jamaica. “I think the entire Jamaica is really broken. We’re working to get to those who need as much assistance as possible.”

Emergency officials have been clearing roads to reach isolated communities in need of relief.

Torrential downpours and forceful winds unleashed widespread destruction across the Carribbean — damaging homes, causing severe flooding, widespread power outages, and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. It was devastating. It was, you know, and the wind and the rain. It was, it was unprecedented,” said Martel Bryan, who witnessed the hurricane in Jamaica.

At least 25 people died in Haiti.

The storm also caused widespread destruction in Cuba, covering roads in mud and trees, and leaving many communities isolated from help.

Cuba is receiving aid from China, Venezuela, and the United Nations.

