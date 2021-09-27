PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Storms that rolled through Maine left some places dealing with flash flooding and other places nearly dry over the weekend, officials said.

The heaviest rain fell Saturday night and Sunday morning, with a swath from Bath to Newport receiving 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) and a swath from Bangor to Mount Desert Island getting 3 to 5 inches (8 to 12 centimeters), said Michael Clair of the National Weather Service.

By contrast, Portland received two-thirds of an inch of rain, LeClair said.

“It was impressive how localized it was,” he said.

There were some road closures because of high water, including Route 1 in Bucksport, but there were no major washouts reported.

