Parts of Mass. could get more than a foot of snow later this week

(WHDH) — Communities in Massachusetts are expected to get a coating of snow Monday with more than a foot of snow possible for some later this week.

Flakes are projected to fall midday Monday, leaving the majority of the Bay State with a coating of snow.

This storm system will prepare residents for more significant snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday.

Cold air will settle in mid-week, setting the stage for snow as moisture from the south moves toward New England, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall south of the Mass. Turnpike, with 8 to more than 12 inches possible.

The remainder of the Bay State could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, with parts of Northern Mass. seeing 1 to 4 inches of snow.

The track of low pressure will determine how much of an impact this storm will have on the region.

