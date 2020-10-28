Some Massachusetts residents are bracing for up to 3 inches of snow on Friday.

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta move into the area Thursday evening before cold air descends from the north overnight.

This mixture of moisture and frigid temperatures is expected to bring wet snow to parts of the Bay State.

Inland areas and higher elevations could get between a coating to 3 inches of snow.

Halloween on Saturday is looking to be chilly but dry with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Rains ends as some snow Friday… best chance for up to a couple inches of wet snow is across the higher terrain. pic.twitter.com/VZhvuapPUS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 28, 2020

