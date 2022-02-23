BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures nearly hit 70 degrees in Massachusetts on Wednesday but residents should keep their coats handy as a winter storm that could bring up to a foot of snow makes its way to the Bay State.

Temperatures started off in the mid-50s for many communities Wednesday and climbed throughout the morning before peaking during the afternoon.

Boston set a new single-day high for Feb. 23 after the temperature in the city hit 69 degrees, topping the previous high of 68 degrees. The temperature in Worcester reached 65 degrees, breaking the previous record of 64 degrees.

The winds are projected to change direction in the afternoon, causing a drop in temperatures. By 7 p.m., temperatures are projected to be back in the 30s.

Temps fade fast this afternoon. Back into the 30s just after sunset. pic.twitter.com/qlzlfeBy2y — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 23, 2022

Thursday is slated to be cold with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

This cold air will make way for a winter storm that is slated to move in early Friday morning.

All of Mass., excluding Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, are under a winter storm watch for Friday.

Winter storm watch up for Friday. pic.twitter.com/43eI4ghKCj — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 23, 2022

The morning commute is expected to be poor with snow falling at one to two inches per hour at times.

Snow starts 1-3am Friday morning and the intensity picks up through sunrise. pic.twitter.com/KTcL7V716R — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 23, 2022

By mid-morning, the snow is slated to mix with or change to sleet for towns and cities near and south of the Mass. Turnpike. There is also the possibility of a changeover to rain near the south coast.

Sleet line makes its way to the Mass Pike, perhaps briefly north of it, by mid to late morning. Mainly snow northern Mass. pic.twitter.com/HyrB9bMqTP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 23, 2022

This sleet/mix by the Mass. Pike will change back to snow mid to late afternoon before tapering off early in the evening.

Any mid morning to midday mix near the Pike will flip back to snow by mid afternoon. Lingering light to moderate snow into the early evening. pic.twitter.com/33PfOMfW0Y — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 23, 2022

Snow totals are expected to be near a foot across Northern Mass. and Southern New Hampshire.

The majority of Mass. could get six to nine inches, while parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties could see three to six inches.

Cape Cod, the Islands, and the south coast is slated to get one to three inches of snow.

From 65-70 today, to this…. Up to a foot of snow across northern Mass, southern VT and southern NH. pic.twitter.com/9k7nyqqmNG — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 23, 2022

Roads will be slick and likely snow-covered during both the morning and evening commutes.

Travel Friday is not good. Whether it's sleet or heavy snow, roads will be slick and covered both commutes Friday.



The good news is snow/sleet and poor travel that comes with it, is the only impact. A breeze on the coast, yes. But no damaging wind & tides are astronomically low. pic.twitter.com/EIwbqtnPtg — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 23, 2022

This snow will be sticking around for the weekend as high temperatures remain in the 30s.

The 7Weather team is continuing to track this storm system. Visit the 7Weather page for the latest updates.

