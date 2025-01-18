BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm system expected to arrive in Massachusetts Sunday night is set to dump up to 8 inches of snow in some parts of the state before it makes its way out of the region.

Flakes are expected to start flying around 6 p.m. and last into Monday morning and will cause significant travel impacts across the state. It will be a quick system and should be clear of the area by 5 a.m. on Monday.

When it wraps up, forecasts call for the Cape and Islands to get 1 to 3 inches of snow, communities south and east of 495 to get 3 to 6 inches, and places west and north of 495 could see between 6 and 8 inches.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)