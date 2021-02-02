Parts of Mass. under weather advisory after some areas get more than a foot of snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of Massachusetts after more than a foot of snow fell in some communities.

Parts of Essex, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties are under the advisory until 4 p.m.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Berkshire County until 7 p.m.

Flakes began falling in some areas early Monday morning before intensifying during the afternoon.

Some places accumulated well over a foot of snow, including Wilmington at 20 inches and Billerica at 22.5 inches.

Snow transitioned to rain and freezing drizzle in Southeastern Mass. before moving northward Tuesday morning.

Communities along the coast did not see as much snow as inland Mass., with Boston getting 1.2 inches and New Bedford getting 1.4 inches.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties.

A 2 to 3-foot storm surge is expected around high tide at 3 p.m.

