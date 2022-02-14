Residents should keep their shovels handy as snow continues to fall in some Massachusetts communities on Monday morning.
Parts of Bristol, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties are under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m., while Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Nantucket counties are under the same advisory until 10 a.m.
Snow began falling on Sunday, leaving several places with four to nine inches of snow.
An additional one to two inches is expected to fall in Southeastern Mass.
The North Shore, Metro Boston, and parts of Central Mass. can expect an additional coating to one inch of snow.
The snow could create slick roads during the early morning commute.
