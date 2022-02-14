Residents should keep their shovels handy as snow continues to fall in some Massachusetts communities on Monday morning.

Parts of Bristol, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties are under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m., while Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Nantucket counties are under the same advisory until 10 a.m.

Snow began falling on Sunday, leaving several places with four to nine inches of snow.

An additional one to two inches is expected to fall in Southeastern Mass.

The North Shore, Metro Boston, and parts of Central Mass. can expect an additional coating to one inch of snow.

The snow could create slick roads during the early morning commute.

Slick/snow covered roads early this morning, but improvements through the commute, especially main roads. pic.twitter.com/gTwf2rfMK3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 14, 2022

4-7" on the ground for many… additional coating to a couple inches to go next several hours. pic.twitter.com/kMCBZqSgHm — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 14, 2022

Winter weather advisory still in place for SE Mass through mid morning. pic.twitter.com/avhivTKhLF — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 14, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)