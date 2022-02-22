BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is set to go on a weather rollercoaster ride this week with temperatures reaching into the mid-60s just days before a winter storm is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to some communities.

Showers that moved into the region on Tuesday will taper off early Wednesday morning, making way for near-record warmth with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Colder air will settle into the region on Thursday before a weather system packing snow, ice, and rain moves into the Bay State early Friday morning.

We'll go from the mid and upper 60s Wednesday to the 30s Thursday. The chilly air settles in as a low pressure system moves in. This means… a winter storm Friday.@joshwurster_ & @jreineron7 have details right now! pic.twitter.com/IhGDO4yUCZ — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) February 22, 2022

Communities in Northern Mass. along the Route 2 corridor as well as parts of Southern New Hampshire are at the highest risk for getting 9 to 12 inches of snow.

Boston, Southern Worcester County, and areas along Interstate 90 will likely see 6 to 9 inches of snow.

Parts of Southeastern Mass. could get 3 to 6 inches of snow, while 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Parts of Mass. will see a change over to sleet and freezing rain, which would create a messy mix.

If the storm’s mix line wobbles, expected snowfall totals could change as the week progresses.

Like I want to be surprised but it's New England.



Near record temps tomorrow to significant snow Friday.



Remember forecasts change as information changes. We need to watch where/how much sleet mixes in & where rain/snow line sets up. There will be tweaks between now & Friday. pic.twitter.com/TahJNGM0BA — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 22, 2022

The 7Weather team is continuing to track this storm system. Visit the 7Weather page for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)