Parts of Massachusetts to get fresh coating of snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents looking for a break from the snow after some towns received more than two feet earlier this week will be disappointed to learn that more flakes are in the forecast.

Steady, light snow will begin falling across the majority of the Bay State on Friday afternoon.

Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Cape and the Islands, will receive rain showers during the evening.

Most towns and cities are projected to get a coating to an inch of snow, while far northwest Massachusetts may see localized two to three inches.

The National Weather Service is urging drivers to be cautious as the snow could create slick spots, especially north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern Berkshire County from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This comes on the heels of a major winter storm that dumped more than 20 inches of snow in dozens of communities between Sunday and Tuesday.

