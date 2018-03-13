WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Over a foot of snow is expected throughout many areas of Massachusetts during the third March nor’easter.

Flakes began to fall early Tuesday morning, coating the roadways.

Places including Worcester and Framingham could see up to 15 inches of snow.

Many commuters heeded officials’ warnings to stay off the roads as difficult travel was expected.

Crews pre-treated the streets Monday night and plows could be seen working throughout Tuesday morning.

Schools and city offices in Worcester closed for the day, and officials put a parking ban into effect.

