Parts of Massachusetts will likely see snow on Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Say it ain’t snow! Parts of Massachusetts will likely see some flakes flying on Friday morning.

“Snow still looks likely for much of the region Friday morning and midday,” 7NEWS Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said in a tweet.

Reiner said it’s possible for a coating to an inch of snow to accumulate on grassy surfaces in areas outside of Route 128.

Up to 2 inches of snow could pile up on non-paved surfaces in higher elevations including the Worcester Hills, Berkshires, and Southern New Hampshire.

Snow is not likely to fall in communities east of Interstate 495 including parts of the North Shore, Boston, South Shore, South Coast, and Cape Cod and the Islands.

For more in the forecast, visit the 7Weather page.

