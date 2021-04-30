WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are barricading parts of a street in Waltham to allow for outdoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Saturday, Moody Street will be closed from Pine Street to Walnut Street and Chestnut Street to Maple Street to cars and bicycles as the city looks to assist downtown restaurants and small businesses.

The closure is set to last until Oct. 31.

