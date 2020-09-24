HOULTON, Maine (AP) — Parts of northern New England now face extreme drought conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Maine and New Hampshire are almost entirely classified as experiencing severe drought by the monitor, which is a collaboration between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Parts of Aroostook and Penobscot counties in far northern Maine are now classified as contending with extreme drought, which is a higher classification and the service’s second highest category, the drought monitor reported on Thursday. The same is true for parts of two counties in southern Maine and four counties in southern New Hampshire, the monitor reported.

Vermont’s drought conditions haven’t been as severe, but almost all of the state is at least abnormally dry, the monitor reported.

