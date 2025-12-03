SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - The sounds of winter echoed through parts of New England this week, from plows to snow blowers to shovels, as the first snowstorm of the season blanketed areas of Massachusetts Tuesday.

Wintry weather created a waiting headache for commuters heading out the door Wednesday morning, with driveways and sidewalks to be shoveled out ahead of the drive back to work – after dealing with the storm’s effects on the previous night’s commutte.

“It’s wet and heavy at the same time,” said Gabriella Melo as she cleaned off her car Tuesday. “It’s going back and forth all day. It was lighter earlier but I feel like it’s getting heavier now.”

Some towns saw several inches, which meant, for many, it was time to dust off the shovels and recruit some help from the family.

Franci Melo, in Leominster, got some backup in the form of her children Tuesday – for a job she said is normally one she does all alone.

Plow drivers were also out in full force working to keep up as the snow piled. With the slick conditions, some drivers lost control and many others took it slow.

“I’m on break, in a hurry, but in a slow hurry and that kind of works in this weather,” said Bill Lambert, who was out driving in the wintry conditions.

Trudging through the fresh blanked of snow, 7NEWS spoke to postal carrier Michelle Moyo, who said the weather doesn’t delay deliveries on her watch.

“Nothing [stops us],” Moyo said. “We’re here seven days a week. Even in this stuff! You see me, live in the flesh!”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)