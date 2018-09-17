Parts of Worcester County under flood warning until early Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Remnants of Hurricane Florence brought heavy rain to New England Tuesday, prompting severe weather warnings and watches throughout the Bay State.

Bands of torrential rain showers developed late Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening in some areas.

Most areas saw rainfall totals of 1-3 inches. A narrow swath was pounded by 4-7 inches of rain, which fell in a short period of time.

Flash flood warning (red) and watches (green) continue for most of the area today. Numerous reports of closed roads, flooded intersections, and cars stranded. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. pic.twitter.com/UMryrFGlZr — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) September 18, 2018

Worcester County remains under a flood warning until 2 a.m. because the North Nashua River in Fitchburg could overflow its banks, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain has since moved out and all other warnings have since expired.

A tornado warning was issued for Essex County around 11 a.m. but it has since expired. Most of the state was under a flash flood warning for the majority of the day.

Partly sunny skies and fall-like temperatures are expected Wednesday and will linger through the weekend.

