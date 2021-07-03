MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Officials are planning a celebration to mark the return of Amtrak passenger trains to Vermont later this month.

The July 19 event at the Montpelier Amtrak station will also include officials from the town of Berlin and the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

The party is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until the train departs the station, scheduled for 10:25.

Amtrak service in Vermont ended when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Amtrak will be offering $1 fares at each Vermont station to include Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Windsor, White River Junction, Randolph, Montpelier, Waterbury, Essex Junction and St. Albans.

The agency of transportation will be offering return shuttles to get people back to their point of departure. People who would like to use the shuttle should register.

