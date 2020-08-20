Party problem in Brockton: Police cracking down on large gatherings

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police have a party problem on their hands now, they said they are cracking down on those who refuse to comply with state guidelines.

In August alone, officers have responded to more than 140 complaints regarding large gatherings across the city.

“We have been receiving a lot of calls from these loud parties,” Darren Duarte of the department said. “Sometimes it may just be the homeowner or renter. But, a lot of times, its a promoter who rents from them and they are advertising all over the place.”

At one party on Laureston Street, neighbors said over a hundred people were packed into the yard. The party ended when shots rang out and five people were injured.

“The police had been here earlier and asked them to break up the party and everybody left and all came back again,” one resident said.

In July, a flyer advertising a mansion fiesta circulated on social media and drew hundreds to another bash on Marcia Drive.

Officers said they have taken to monitoring social media to stop the parties. They also plan on making these complaints a priority.

Any homeowner or renter who hosts one could be charged.

“Manpower is a big problem,” Duarte said. “If we have so many parties, it’s a big problem because we don’t have the manpower.”

Governor Charlie Baker stepped up to assist the officers on Thursday, promising to send State Troopers to help them break up the events.

“Some of it will have to do with, you know, manpower, human power on the ground to help them with this,” he said at a press conference. “But, some of it is also about guidance with respect to how to actually, you know, do this stuff associated with issuing citations around mask wearing and that kind of thing.”

The state limit on indoor gatherings is 25, and 50 for outdoor.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)