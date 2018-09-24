(WHDH) — Halloween is fast approaching and Party City is offering a perfect costume for anyone still haunted by memories of a former significant other.

The party supply store is selling a costume marketed for women that turns them into the physical manifestation of the dating concept of “ghosting.”

The hooded white dress has text messages printed over it that read “???” and “R U OK?”

Urban Dictionary defines “ghosting” as “the act of suddenly ceasing all communication with someone the subject is dating, but no longer wishes to date.”

This would likely prompt a series of unanswered texts from the ghostee wondering what happened.

The costume has received mixed reviews with some saying they can relate and others wondering why it was made just for women.

