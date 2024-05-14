DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The oldest child of the couple that owned the Canton home where John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank returned to the witness stand Tuesday as testimony continued in the Karen Read murder trial.

After her testimony, jurors heard additional testimony from several other witnesses, all describing their memories of a party at the same home on the night O’Keefe died.

Caitlin Albert first answered questions from the prosecution on Monday after a day of testimony from her father, Brian, and her brother, Brian Jr.

Come Tuesday, she faced cross examination from defense attorney David Yannetti, who immediately probed her relationship with a firefighter who responded to the scene the morning O’Keefe was found.

Prosecutors have said Read, 44, of Mansfield hit O’Keefe with her car and left him to die after an argument and a night of drinking in January 2022.

Read and O’Keefe were dating when O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, died.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed.

In its theory, Read’s defense team has said O’Keefe got into a fight inside Brian and his wife’s home. The defense has said the fight killed O’Keefe.

Brian Albert finishes cross examination

Brian Albert faced questions for several hours Monday.

Contrary to the defense’s claims, Brian said O’Keefe never entered his home the night he died.

The defense hammered on what they said are discrepancies in Brian’s story after he previously claimed he wasn’t sure he ever met Read. Lawyers showed a picture in court showing O’Keefe and Brian together shortly before O’Keefe died. Read, attorneys said, took the picture.

Later, Brian admitted he deleted data off his phone despite a court order from September 2022 prohibiting him from doing so. In court, Brian said he upgraded his phone and didn’t realize it would wipe out data.

Defense questions Caitlin Albert’s friendship with Katie McLaughlin

Court proceedings got underway shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

As parties reentered the courtroom in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Judge Beverly Cannone announced she would give Yannetti, the defense attorney, some latitude in his cross examination of Caitlin Albert.

Yannetti was seeking to tell the jury more about Caitlin’s friendship with Katie McLaughlin, who already testified about her observations as a Canton firefighter responding to the Albert family’s home after O’Keefe died.

As questioning got underway, Yannetti began asking about McLaughlin. Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally objected to several questions, with Cannone sustaining most of Lally’s objections.

Despite photos showing Caitlin and McLaughlin together, Caitlin insisted she and McLaughlin are not close friends.

“I said that I went to high school with her and she’s my same age,” Caitlin said. “We graduated the same year.”

“So, you referenced high school, correct?” Yannetti asked.

Caitlin responded — “Yes.”

“You would agree with me that you have seen her several times since high school, correct?” Yannetti again asked.

“Yes,” Caitlin said.

“You have hung out in the same group with her several times since high school, correct?” Yannetti asked.

“Yes,” Caitlin said.

Yannetti wanted the jury to view the photos of Caitlin and McLaughlin together. After another objection from Lally, Cannone said the photos would not be shown on-screen in the courtroom.

Questioning continued, with Caitlin at one point describing her observations when she left her parents’ home hours before O’Keefe was found.

She said her boyfriend came to pick her up at 1:45 a.m. Though she previously told prosecutors she was focused on her boyfriend, she said she did not see a body on the lawn.

In new questions after Caitlin’s cross examination, Caitlin again told Lally her attention was focused on her boyfriend — not the lawn or the snow.

Caitlin finished her cross examination near 9:45 a.m.

Tristan Morris, Caitlin Albert’s boyfriend, testifies

Caitlin’s boyfriend, Tristan Morris, followed Caitlin in testimony Tuesday morning.

He and Caitlin live together at an apartment in Easton. Morris said he never got out of the car when he picked Caitlin up at her parents’ house and said she seemed normal, with nothing out of the ordinary.

Yannetti cross examined Morris after questioning from Lally. Among other topics, Morris told Yannetti he did not have a clear view of the Alberts’ lawn as he and Caitlin drove off.

Asked why he decided to pick up Caitlin even though he had to plow amid an ongoing snowstorm, Morris responded — “She’s high maintenance. I didn’t want to.”

Morris’ comments drew laughter in the courtroom.

Friends recall birthday celebration for Brian Albert Jr.

In testimony on Monday, Brian Albert Jr. described celebrations at his parents’ house for his 23rd birthday.

After Morris’ testimony, one of Brian Jr.’s friends, Sarah Levinson, took the stand.

Levinson, a nurse, was at the Albert family’s house for Brian Jr.’s birthday celebration on the night O’Keefe died. She said several other female friends came over to celebrate with Brian Jr. Together, Levinson said they ate calzones and had drinks.

Levinson said she was at Brian Jr.’s house when another group of Albert family members and friends got home from the Waterfall Bar & Grille, where they had been getting drinks with Read and O’Keefe.

Among other things, Levinson said the mood was good at the party after Brian Jr.’s parents got home.

Asked on cross examination if she saw O’Keefe “sprawled out” on the lawn, she said she was not looking toward where he would have been but agreed she did not see him.

One of Levinson’s friends, Julianna Nagel, testified next on Tuesday.

Like Levinson, Nagel was also at Brian Jr.’s birthday celebration.

Nagel said she saw a black SUV parked in three different locations outside the Albert house on Fairview Road in Canton but never saw anyone get out of the vehicle. She said she was not sure if the SUV was running and could not see inside it.

Jurors previously saw Read’s black Lexus SUV during a crime scene visit to Canton and Brian Jr. on Monday said he and others at his party saw an unfamiliar car on their street.

As she continued her testimony, Nagel said she saw “kind of like a black blob” in the snow on the front lawn as she left Brian Jr.’s house after his party.

Nagel used a laser pointer and a photo on a projector screen to mark the area of the Alberts’ yard where she saw the spot, marking the first time in Read’s trial where a witness said they noticed something out of the ordinary at the Albert home on the night O’Keefe died.

After Nagel faced intense cross examination from Yannetti about why she didn’t call police about seeing that “blob” in the snow and about how drunk she was, court proceedings ended for the day.

Nagel will be back on the stand Wednesday morning for redirect questions from Lally, the assistant district attorney.

