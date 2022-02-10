MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A sweet reunion in Medford began with a lost and found.

Wife and mother Joanna Matthews was in a rush one morning and left an important binder on top of her car. As she drove away, it fell off and was left behind in the middle of the road.

“About 5 to 10 minutes later, I drove back and forth about 10 times looking for it, I couldn’t find it. I was freaking out,” she said. “That’s my paperwork for the next two weeks and some of my medical bills and things like that. So it’s important information that I definitely needed.”

Mattews never found the binder — but a good Samaritan with an even better eye spotted it and scooped it up.

“I saw this binder in the middle of the street. It looked important so I got out and I picked it up,” said Carolyn Shepherd.

Shepherd handed the important documents over to the Medford police and investigators contacted their colleagues in Worcester who were then able to track down Matthews.

“There was cash in there as well, and I’m just really grateful that she returned everything, that’s actually the final payment for my baby shower, so I appreciate it all,” Matthews told 7NEWS.

In a twist of fate, the two women brought together by chance actually knew each other already — Matthew’s family had done some work for Shepherd in the past and she wanted to say thank you.

“I was shocked that someone was returning it. I was shocked that there are still people in the world that are kind and able to do something like this. It’s a beautiful thing to know that there are still people like this around,” said Matthews.

Shepherd said it was simply the right thing to do.

“It made me feel good and it told me that this is a young woman, starting out in her life with her unborn child and her little boy of age two. That I’m sure she will pass it on, and do good things for someone else. And that’s how it starts,” she said.

