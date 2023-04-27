SOUTH HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man died Thursday morning when a car in South Hadley crashed into a tree. The 19-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Around 7 a.m. on River Lodge Road, the car drifted across the center line and collided with the tree, the Northwest District Attorney Office reported. The driver was transported to Baystate Medical Center.

State police and crash scene reconstruction team are working with other officials to investigate the crash.

