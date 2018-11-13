Passenger dies in car-box truck collision in snowy weather

SHARON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a passenger has died in a collision involving a car and a box truck in snowy weather.

Police said the vehicles collided on Route 14 in the town of Sharon shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday. They said 25-year-old Alisha Boice, of White River Junction, was taken from the car and brought to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she died.

Police said poor weather and road conditions were contributing factors in the crash. They said it was snowing and sleeting, and roads were covered in a combination of ice, snow and slush.