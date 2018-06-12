SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a car involved in a crash struck a curb and flipped onto its roof in a supermarket parking lot, killing a passenger.

Police said the car was entering an intersection on Saturday in South Burlington when it struck a second vehicle. It kept going and jumped the curb, struck a tree and landed on its roof in the Shaw’s parking lot. Twenty-nine-year-old passenger Lul Ali Gure was ejected and died at the scene.

Police are investigating.

