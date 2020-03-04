(CNN) — An American Airlines flight was diverted Tuesday due to an unruly passenger.

Passengers on flight 2300 say a man tried to open the airplane’s emergency exit door while the plane was in the air.

According to one witness, a group of flight attendants and passengers subdued the man.

Airport police then removed him from the aircraft when it landed in St. Louis, Missouri.

The flight, which took off from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, was supposed to go to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)