MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old woman was ejected from a car that rolled over on Interstate 495 southbound in Milford early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to the area of exit 19 just before 1:30 a.m. found a car flipped over on its roof with extensive damage.

The 34-year-old male driver was transported to UMass Medical Center.

His passenger, who state police say was ejected from the car, was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center.

Both occupants suffered from serious injuries.

Troopers cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#BREAKING Overnight: Three people were transported to the hospital following a single vehicle rollover crash on Rt 495 South in #Milford just before 1:30am. The crash is under investigation by the @MassStatePolice.#7News pic.twitter.com/eqyEjDjRtF — WHDH Assignment Desk (@deskon7) May 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)