BOSTON (WHDH) - A passenger was ejected during a rollover crash Sunday morning in Roxbury.

Crews responding to the scene say the car also hit and damaged parked cars in the area.

There is no word on the extent of that passenger’s injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

No additional information was released.

