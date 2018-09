NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — A Hartford man has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 91.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened early Monday morning in Norwich when a southbound car hit the median and rolled over. Thirty-seven-year-old Theodore Haley, who was thrown from the vehicle and then pinned under it, died at the scene.

The driver, 34-year-old Keith Cushman of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was treated for minor injuries. Another passenger was hospitalized.