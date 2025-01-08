BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody after a passenger opened an airplane door while the plane was taxiing at Logan Airport on Tuesday, per officials.

State Police say they arrived around 7:25 p.m. for reports of a disturbance on an aircraft after it entered the active taxiway.

Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) confirms a male passenger on JetBlue flight 161 from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, tried opening the door while the plane was taxiing, deploying the emergency slide.

Massport says there were no injuries.

State Police say they detained one person.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says they will investigate the incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

