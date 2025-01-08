BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody after a passenger opened an emergency airplane door on the tarmac at Logan Airport on Tuesday, per officials.

State Police say they arrived around 7:25 p.m. for reports of a disturbance on an aircraft after it entered the active taxiway.

Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) confirms a passenger on JetBlue flight 161 from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, tried opening the door while the plane was taxiing, deploying the emergency slide. No injuries were reported.

State Police say other passengers restrained the individual until they arrived on scene. The passenger was detained once police arrived.

The person is expected to face charges and will be arraigned in East Boston District Court Wednesday morning. Police are withholding their identity until charges are finalized.

A passenger from an incoming flight recounted what she saw.

“As we were coming in… basically the whole plane had to circle around,” said Maria Varoudakis, of Natick. “There were ambulances and firetrucks on the ground… Everyone on our flight was scared… We didn’t know what was going down on the floor.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says they will investigate the incident.

JetBlue says the flight has since taken off.

