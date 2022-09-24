WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses at Madison Place shopping center were left damaged by a van fire.

Firefighters arrived to knock down the flames and thick, black smoke Saturday morning.

One of the passengers on the NYC United Express transport van says he was helping someone off board when he smelled smoke and saw the flames engulf the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Firefighters are investigating the cause.

