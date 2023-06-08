BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA rider recently spoke out after she recorded moments on her cell phone showing a Red Line train traveling down tracks with one of its doors open.

As the T responds to the incident, 7NEWS spoke with the rider, Melody Cunningham.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the door on the end of one of the train’s cars first came open around Broadway Station on Wednesday afternoon. She said she was startled and rang an emergency button on the train asking for help.

“It wasn’t like it slid open,” Cunningham said. “It seemed like it was either on a timer or someone pressed something to open it.”

“I couldn’t look away, but also I didn’t know what was happening or what to do about it,” she continued. “And then, when it just kept going, I’m like ‘This is crazy, this thing is really open and it’s staying this way.’”

At one point, Cunningham said she and others on board tried to close the door. An MBTA employee who was a passenger on the train also came over to try to shut the door, though she was unsuccessful.

In total, Cunningham said the train traveled with the door open “for at least three miles.”

It wasn’t until the train got to North Quincy Station that crews were able to shut the door, with the MBTA saying in a statement “While the train was still berthed at North Quincy, the operator of the train then entered the car and closed and secured the end door.”

“The train then proceeded to travel southbound without issue,” the T said.

“It’s a whole massive mess,” one Red Line rider said.

Though no one was injured in this latest incident, Red Line riders on Thursday said they were disappointed to see that, despite new equipment, new tracks and new management, the T has continued to run into problems.

“It seems like there’s a lot of hesitation to correct the issues and even pay the employees, to be honest, so I’m not surprised this happened and it puts a lot of people at risk,” another rider said.

The T said the train in this incident was taken out of service, with crews working as of Thursday to find out why the door was open.

