Passengers band together to help curious baby squirrel on Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some commuters heading into work on the Red Line on Monday morning were greeted by a friendly, furry, four-legged critter.

Roseanne Foley shared a photo on Twitter that showed passengers banding together to help a curious baby squirrel that scurried onto a train at Ashmont Station in Dorchester.

Foley says some riders were concerned about the squirrel’s wellbeing so they scooped it up and set it free at Fields Corner.

It’s not clear if the squirrel paid the $2.75 needed to obtain a ticket for a subway ride.

So @MBTA this morning passengers banded together to try and help a baby squirrel who got on the train at #Ashmont let him off the train at Fields Corner, we’re concerned the little guy will be injured if he stays on the station platform pic.twitter.com/Qy25vQf1qG — Rosanne Foley 🌿🌳🌱 (@rafdotmass) April 29, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)