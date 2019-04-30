Passengers band together to help curious baby squirrel on Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some commuters heading into work on the Red Line on Monday morning were greeted by a friendly, furry, four-legged critter.
Roseanne Foley shared a photo on Twitter that showed passengers banding together to help a curious baby squirrel that scurried onto a train at Ashmont Station in Dorchester.
Foley says some riders were concerned about the squirrel’s wellbeing so they scooped it up and set it free at Fields Corner.
It’s not clear if the squirrel paid the $2.75 needed to obtain a ticket for a subway ride.
