BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials at Logan Airport are preparing for nearly 1 million passengers over the next week as people pile onto planes for Thanksgiving, despite rising Covid numbers across the U.S.

Officials said they expect between 800,000 and 900,000 passengers at the airport. Masks are still required in the airport itself and on planes, and Covid-19 testing is available at two locations inside Logan.

On Sunday, passengers said they were trying to reduce the stress of travel.

“I think just allowing ourselves more time, the unknown, procedures might look a little different,” said Alexa Karsos. “Flying internationally, you have to provide a Covid test coming back, those nuances just add up to a little more time.”

“We figured get here early, get everything out of the way and then just wait,” said Jeffrey Otieno.

