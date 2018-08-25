Passengers escape serious injury in Canton rollover crash

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are crediting seatbelts with preventing serious injuries in a rollover crash on Saturday.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash on York Street that left a silver sedan on its roof.

In a post on the department’s Twitter page Saturday, police wrote, “This is why you #Buckleup. Only minor injuries after this rollover on York St. this morning. Take the extra two seconds and fasten your seat belt.”

This is why you #BuckleUp …Only minor injuries after this rollover on York St this morning. Take the extra two seconds and fasten your seatbelt. pic.twitter.com/U6lPrCQJns — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) August 25, 2018

