Passengers escape serious injury in Canton rollover crash

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are crediting seatbelts with preventing serious injuries in a rollover crash on Saturday.
Police and fire crews responded to the crash on York Street that left a silver sedan on its roof.
In a post on the department’s Twitter page Saturday, police wrote, “This is why you #Buckleup. Only minor injuries after this rollover on York St. this morning. Take the extra two seconds and fasten your seat belt.”
