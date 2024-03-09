BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway into what caused a Green Line train to derail in Boston on Saturday, officials said.

A westbound Green Line B Branch trolley derailed just west of the platform at Kenmore Station around 9 a.m. and there were no injuries, according to the MBTA. The estimated 25 passengers on board at the time were safely evacuated and escorted back to the platform.

The T is now replacing B Branch service with bus shuttles between Babcock Street and Copley C and D Branch riders are being asked to board shuttle buses at Copley for service to points west, while inbound service on these branches will end at Kenmore, with shuttle buses available.

In a statement, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said, in part, “We understand the frustration this incident causes for riders, particularly those who have been awaiting the return of service during construction. We want to assure passengers that we are diligently working to restore regularly scheduled service as soon as possible and investigating the cause.”

