Passengers evacuated after MBTA bus catches fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Passengers on a flaming MBTA bus in Cambridge were evacuated after downed trolley lines sparked a blaze on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported bus fire in the area of 161 Huron St. around 3 p.m. determined the fire was caused by downed trolley lines, according to police.

Cambridge firefighters extinguished the flames that were shooting from the top of the Route 72 bus.

Video from Sky7HD showed a front part of the bus that was blackened by the blaze.

There were no injuries, though the bus driver was evaluated.

Huron Avenue was closed between Reservoir and Concord avenues. In a statement, the MBTA said the 72 bus was seeing 20-minute delays while crews restore full service to the route.

An investigation is ongoing.

Update: due to line repairs, Huron Avenue will remain closed in both directions for an extended period of time. Officers are in place to assist with closures/detours. #CambMA #MATraffic — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) July 9, 2019

